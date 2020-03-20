Markets Highlights: After bruising losses, Sensex ends 1,627 pts higher; Nifty above 8,700

Indian markets rebounded along with their Asian peers on Friday after four sessions of bruising losses, as policymakers across the world launched fresh efforts to stem the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Sensex zoomed 1,627.73 pts to end at 29,915.96; Nifty rallied 482 pts to 8,745.45. The rupee was at an all-time low against the dollar at 75. Stay tuned to DH’s Markets Live blog for updates on Dalal Street.