Markets Highlights: Carnage on D-Street; Sensex crashes 2000 points; Reliance down over 13%

Indian equities, on Monday, witnessed an unprecedented bloodbath with all gains made in the past two and half years being wiped out, as crude price war and Yes Bank collapse weighed heavy on the market. The 30-share index (Sensex) closed at 35,634.95, down by 1,941.67 points, while the Nifty50 closed at 10,451.45, down by 538 points. The benchmark indices, which usually outperform the broader markets, collapsed by over 5% -- the biggest fall ever-- the biggest fall ever in the terms of the points. Before closing with losses of 1,942 points (5.17%) at 35,634.95, the 30-share BSE Sensex, in the intraday collapsed by over 2,400 points. Thank you for tuning into DH's Markets Live blog.