Markets Highlights: Sensex closes below 29,000 mark for 1st time in 3 years, Nifty below 8,600

Sensex closes at 28869.51 pts down by 1709 pts, closing below the 29,000 mark for the first time in 3 years while Nifty closed at 8541 pts. Earlier in the morning, Sensex opened nearly 400 points higher than yesterday's close while Nifty was at 9,088 at pre-open. Vodafone Idea closed at 3.15 down by -35.05% and Yes Bank gained 3%. Thanks for tuning in to the Markets Live blog.