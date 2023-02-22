Markets inch lower in early trade

Markets inch lower in early trade: Sensex falls 300 points; Nifty above 17,700

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 22 2023, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 09:44 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Markets opened slightly lower in early trade on Wednesday with Sensex declining 329.12 points to 60,343.60. Meanwhile Nifty declined 97.3 points to 17,729.40.

More to follow...

