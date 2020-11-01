Markets likely to remain under pressure

Indian equity markets ended the week in losses on the back of weak global cues. Nifty/Sensex fell -2.4%/-2.6% respectively, to close at 11,642/39,614. However, despite sharp fall during the week, Nifty/Sensex ended the month of October with the best monthly performance of +3.5%/+4.1% respectively since July.

The broader market also fell during the week, with Nifty Midcap100/Nifty Smallcap100 down -1.4%/-2.9% respectively. All the sectors ended in red except Energy which ended +0.5% up. PSU Banks, Auto and Metals were the biggest losers, down more than 4% while Private Banks, Financials, IT, Pharma, Realty and Media lost 2-3%.

FIIs continue to be net buyers to the tune of Rs 970 crore, while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,170 crore.

Global cues turned weak with a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the US and Europe and caution ahead of US elections on November 3. The US, Russia, France, Germany and other countries have registered record numbers of infections in recent days, and European governments have re-imposed strict lockdown measures to try rein in the fast-growing outbreaks.

Further, no stimulus announcement by the US government before elections also weighed on the sentiments.

On the domestic side, weak global cues overshadowed optimism from strong domestic earnings reports and declining Covid cases in India. A lot of stock-specific actions were seen based on their individual Q2 earnings. Disappointing core sector output data for September and fiscal deficit numbers for H1FY21 also dented sentiments.

Going ahead, the market is likely to remain under pressure, till the overhang of US elections and the surging global cases in Europe continue. Volatility is also moving upwards from the last four consecutive weeks and needs to cool down for market stability.

Technically too, Nifty has been a volatile indicating a tug of war between the bulls and bears. Now it has to cross and hold above 11750 to get the bull’s grip for a bounce towards 11900-12000 while support exists at 11550-11500. US election would dominate the global markets next week alongside Fed and BoE meetings. Apart from this, US non-farm payroll data, as well as PMI data for US, UK and China, would be tracked by the investors.

At 18x FY22 earnings, we believe markets are now trading closer to its long-period averages and building in a fair amount of earnings recovery in FY22. For a durable and sustained re-rating, we believe it is critical for corporate earnings to revive sustainably and the Covid-19 pandemic to subside further. Any additional stimulus announcement by the Indian government could help improve market sentiments in the near term.

(The writer is Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.)