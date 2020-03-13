Markets Live: Black Friday on D-St; Sensex plunges over 3,500 points in second opening

Market continues to trade lower even in second pre-opening. Trading has been halted across exchanges for 45 minutes. Sensex is below the 30,000-mark. Trading halted on Nifty; Sensex down over 3,000 points. Black Friday for the market as Sensex opens over 2,400 points below, Nifty below 9,000. Sensex slumps over 1,378 points in pre-opening trade. Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell more than 10 percent on Friday, amid a rout on global equity markets over mounting recession fears linked to the coronavirus outbreak. Stay tuned to DH's Markets Live blog for instant updates of Dalal Street.
Investors have lost one-third of their wealth since the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, during late January.
Sensex plunges over 3,500 points in the second opening.
Benchmark indices resume trading in the second pre-opening session after Nifty hit 10 percent lower circuit.
Market in panic mode and Bloodbath is seen across the street. Traders are strictly advised to remain light on positions and don't try to catch falling knife till we don't see stability in our domestic as well as global market, says Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal.
What happens when a benchmark hits a lower circuit?
The index-based market-wide circuit breaker system applies at 3 stages of the index movement - At 10 percent, 15 percent and 20 percent
These circuit breakers when triggered bring about a coordinated trading halt in all equity and equity derivative markets nationwide. The market-wide circuit breakers are triggered by the movement of either the BSE Sensex or the Nifty 50, whichever is breached earlier. The market shall re-open, after an index-based market-wide circuit filter breach, with a pre-open call auction session.
In just five minutes of the trade, Rs 12 lakh crore of investors wealth has been wiped off.
If the sell-off continues, the trading may be halted for the full day. In case, any of the indices crash by 15% by 2 pm, the trading has to be fully suspended, according to analysts.The analysts expect the sell-off to continue.
Trading on NSE, BSE halts as Nifty hits circuit breaker
All trading was halted in Indian markets for 45 minutes on 50-share Nifty50 as it crashed by over 10% within the first five minutes oftrade.
The broader index – 50-share NSE Nifty – collapsed by 10.07% in just fiveminutes of the trade – which put in place the circuit breaker. Before halt, the Nifty was trading at 8,624, down 966 points (10.07%).
Trading halted across exchanges for 45 mins; Sensex below 30,000-mark
Trading has been halted on Nifty for 45 minutes as Nifty hits 10 percent lower circuit on March 13.
Trading halted on Nifty; Sensex down over 3,000 points
Coronavirus infects D-St: Nifty hits 10% lower circuit
Market Open: Black Friday for market as Sensex opens over 2,4000 points below, Nifty below 9,000.
Rupee opens weak: The Indian rupee fell in the opening trade on Friday. It has opened lower by 17 paise at 74.40 per dollar against previous close 74.23.
Coronavirus sparks historic market rout, global shutdown
Global stock markets suffered historic falls as panic spread Friday over the spiralling coronavirus crisis that has killed nearly 5,000 and infected sport, schools and society across the planet.
The virus has affected all areas of life, sealing off entire countries, sparking draconian government measures not seen in peacetime, and forcing the cancellation of global sporting and cultural events from Broadway to basketball.
Japan's stock market fell more than 10 percent on Friday, following the worst day on Wall Street since the crash of 1987 as traders scrambled to sell everything on fears the virus will catapult the world into a deep recession. (AFP)
Sensex down over 1,300 points, Nifty below 8,900 in pre-opening trade
Sensex slumps over 1,378 points now.
JUST IN | Sensex down 606 points in the pre-open trade
SGX Nifty's direction of market suggests bearish movement for Indian indices even today.
Nikkei falls more than 10% amid global rout on virus
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell more than 10 percent on Friday, amid a rout on global equity markets over mounting recession fears linked to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Nikkei 225 index was down 10.06 percent or 1,867.64 points, to 16,691.98 after 90 minutes of trade, while the broader Topix was down 9.38 percent or 124.55 points, at 1,203.33. (AFP)
07:19
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of stock market today. Stay tuned for live updates.
March of doom: Sensex crashes 2,919 points; bears set in as investors lose Rs 11 lakh crore
As theIndian equity markets witnessed the unprecedented bloodbath on Thursday on back of Coronavirus fears and risk to the Indian financial system, both the benchmark indices -- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty -- officially entered the 'bear markets'.
Investors lose 11 lakh crore rupees; 3.5 years' worth of gains wiped out
European shares hammered as Donald Trump imposes travel ban to combat coronavirus
European shares plummeted to their lowest in almost four years on Thursday as investors were rattled by dramatic travel restrictions imposed by USPresident Donald Trump in an attempt to halt the fast-spreadingcoronavirus.
Yes Bank stock tanks 39% after two sessions of gain
Shares of Yes Bank on Thursday gave up all gains made in recent sessions, plunging over 39 percent to Rs 17.45 on the NSE. The stock had surged over 77 percent in the last two trading sessions.
Market mayhem wipes off over Rs 8 lakh crore of investor wealth
Investor wealth worth over Rs 8 lakh crore was wiped off in early trade on Thursday as equity markets crashed amid global equity selloff after World Health Organization termed the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
Amid intensifying rout in global financial markets, the 30-share BSE index plummeted 1,864.02 points or 5.22 per cent to 33,833.38.
D-Street sees mild recovery as Sensex is down over 2,200 points and Nifty is trading at 9,700 levels.
In BSE, for every 18 declines in stocks, there is just one advance.
All gains in 3.5 years have been wiped off now.
All the sectoral indices are trading at a 52-week low. BSE Midcap and smallcap indices shed over 9 percent each.
JUST IN | Sensex sinks over 2,500 points amid global meltdown and coronavirus fears.
Equity investors lose Rs 10 trillion in less than 2 hours of trade as sell-off continues in markets.
Rupee Update: Rupee weakens past 74 per US dollar, trading around 50 paise from a record low.
Last night Dow 30 also entered 'bear market'.
Sensex enters 'bear market' as it crashes 20.1% from its peak in January.
Sensex is trading below 1,835.22 points at 33,862.18.
All the Sensex stocks are trading in the red with Tata Motors (down 11.11%), Tata Steel (down 8.35%), ONGC (down 7.89%), SBI (down 7.08%) and Axis Bank (down 6.91%) being top losers on the Sensex.
Sensex breached 34,000-level and slipped to the 17-months low on March 12. All the Sensex stocks are trading in the red.
Carnage on D-St: Nifty slips below 10,000, Sensex falls over 1,700 points amid global meltdown
Markets witnessed bloodbath on D-Street afterblue-chipNifty50 stock indexfell below the 10,000-mark to 9,992 points at 09:19 amwhile the Sensex sank 1,702 points to34,020 at 09:27 am on March 12.
Indian equities collapsed on Monday amid yet another global equity meltdown over fears that coronavirus might hit the economic activity more than it was anticipated. Separately, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has collapsed more than 20% from its peak – thereby entering bearing.
Mayhem on D-St as Nifty continues to trade below 10,000; Sensex down over 1,600 points
All BSE sectoral indices in the red, down up to 8 percent.
It is a weak startfor the Indian indices on March 11 with Nifty opens below 10,000 level for the first time since March 26, 2018.
09:19
JUST IN | Mayhem on D-St as Nifty opens below 10,000; Sensex down over 1,600 points
Carnage on D-Street: Five worst market falls witnessed in the past
Bloodbath on D-Street as Sensex crashedover 2,400 points and Nifty sawthe biggest single-day fall ever amid a global rout on March 9.
Bloodbath on D-St | Sensex registers worst loss ever, loses over 1,900 points due to crude oil collapse, coronavirus
Indian equities, on Monday, witnessedan unprecedented bloodbath with all gains made in the past two and half years being wiped out, as crude price war and YesBank collapse weighed heavy on the market.
The 30-share index(Sensex) closed at35,634.95, down by1,941.67 points, while the Nifty50 closed at10,451.45, down by 538 points.
Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers on market performance
“Indian markets opened the day with a significant gap down from Friday's close following global market selloff as oil prices plunged amid fears of a price war after OPEC failed to strike a deal on production cuts, adding to volatility already brought about by fears surrounding the coronavirus spread.
The markets continued to trade under pressure in afternoon session, on the back of sustained selling activities by market-participants amid weakness in European markets continued. Sentiments remained downbeat as Asian Development Bank (ADB) stated that the coronavirus outbreak has the potential to significantly harm the Asian economies, and the global economy may suffer losses of $77-347 billion.
It also said the virus outbreak may impact developing Asian economies through numerous channels, including sharp declines in domestic demand, lower tourism and business travel, trade and production linkages, supply disruptions, and health effects.”
Nikkei dives to 14-month trough on virus fears, oil plunge
Japan's Nikkei share benchmark tumbled to 14-month lows on Monday, on rising fears that the widening reach of the coronavirus epidemic could severely disrupt the global economy.
European stocks plunge on oil price tumble, Italy lockdown
European shares slumped across the board on Monday, taking the benchmark STOXX 600 into bear market territory as a lockdown in northern Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak and a 30% plunge in oil prices amplified fears of a global recession.
Pan-European STOXX 600 falls 6.1%, enters bear market
Reliance down over 13%, biggest 1-day fall in 12 years.
Sensex hits record low, crashesover 2300 points trading at35,275.24. Nifty drops 657.30 at657.30.
YES Bank's depositors may be able to start full withdrawals by end of this week, says the bank's administrator Prashant Kumar to CNBC.
10-yr Govt bond yield breaches 6%
10-yr Govt bond yield breaches 6%.India 10-year bond yield below 6% for first time since Jan 28, 2009
Sensex crashes2,254.58 points and is trading at35,330.97.
Nifty Bank at a 15-month low; 11 of 12 constituents in the red.Nifty trading at a 15-month low, Sensex at a 13-month low.
Nifty down by 561.60 points
Nifty down by 561.60 points trading at10,427.85.Nifty slips below 10,500 for first time since Dec 2018.
Sensex crashes 2,000 points at 1:00 pm.
Sensex Crashes 1,400 points within minutes of opening; NIFTY down 403
Yes Bank News Live Updates: We weren't informed, we're in trouble as Holi is coming, say Yes Bank customers
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday placed Yes Bank under moratorium and restricted withdrawals to Rs 50,000, as the central bank assumed control of the troubled private sector lender. Track this live blog for instant updates on developments in Yes Bank.
Crude suffers historic collapse, down 54% in 2020.
Markets headed for biggest crash ever. Sensex already down by 1,800 points. Fears of heavy foreign funds outflow, as western markets open in some time.
Yes Bank: How to turn a banking rescue into a crisis
Bungling the rescue of a bank that hasmore than $20 billion in depositsis probably the costliest own goal India has scored since its foolish November 2016 ban on most currency notes.
Follow DH's live coverage on the Yes Bank crisis here
Gold futures slip Rs 73 to Rs 44,085 per 10 gm
Gold prices on Monday fell by Rs 73 to Rs 44,085 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants cut down their positions tracking a weak trend overseas.
Freak trade on SGX Nifty as ittouches intraday low of 9,812.
CEA K V Subramanian told ET Now, on Monday, thatwith the oil import bill coming down and the strong FDI/FPI inflows, our macro-economic stability is strengthened.
Contingency of merger only if we are not confident of capital raising, says Prashant Kumar to CNBC.
Reliance slips up to 10%, biggest one-day fall in 11 years
AIA Engg announces interim dividend of Rs 27/sh. At the same time,Pennar Industries bags orders worth Rs 550 cr in Feb 2020.
A govt official told CNBC that short-term movement in the oil price is not linked to BPCL strategic stake sale. BPCL strategic divestment a long-term measure and thatinterested investors will take a long-term view.
India's embattled Yes Bank debt write-down to hit sector capital-raising
The unexpected write-down of some bonds issued by crisis-hit Indian lender Yes Bank Ltd as part of a state-led rescue is set to raise borrowing costs and make capital-raising tougher for other banks, investors and analysts said.
Yes Bank administrator assured depositors
Prashant Kumar, Yes Bank administrator, on CNBC, assureddepositors, says there is not need to worry or panic. He further told the news channel that cap on withdrawals can end as early as current week.
Sensex crashes 900 points in pre-open
Bloodbath continues on Dalal Street as all but Nifty Mid-cap index down more than 4%, market trading at day's low.
Reliance Industries has corrected over 20 percent, while the Sensex has declined over 11 percent. Meanwhile,BPCL makes up to 13%, its biggest one-day gain since 2009.
Rupee down 28 paise
Rupee touches 74-mark for the first time since October 2018. High foreign fund outflows from Indian markets battering rupee, despite the crash in crude prices. Rupee down 28 paise.
Asian markets collapse as virus spreads, oil prices crash
Equity markets collapsed Monday as the rapidly spreading coronavirus fans fears over the global economy, while a crash in oil prices added to the panic with energy firms taking a hammering.
Here is the 11 am update:
At 11 am, Sensex was down by1,645.13 points trading at35,931.49, while Nifty was at10,534 down by455 points.
Rupee slips below 74 against USD in early trade amid mounting fears of coronavirus-led slowdown
The Indian rupee continued its downward journey on Monday, sliding another 16 paise to 74.03 against the US dollar in opening trade, tracking weak opening in domestic equities amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led economic slowdown.
Sensex sinks 1,129.65 pts to 36,446.97 in opening session and Nifty plunges 318.95 pts to 10,670.50.
BSE opening session
Good morning readers
Sensex, on Monday, is at 36,445.47 and isdown by 1131.15 points. Nifty slips to a seven-month low, down by326.60 pointsat 10662.90.
That's it for today, the market. Sensex ended the week down by 893 pts and currently stands at 37,576 points.Nifty shed 280 pointsto land at 10,989 pts.Yes Bank tanked 56% losing 20.65 pts, dropping downto Rs 16.15 per scrip.
Sensex closed at 37576.62 pts down by 893.99 pts, Nifty ended the week down 279.55 pts, Yes Bank closed at 16.15 down 56%
Investors poorer by Rs 3.85 lakh crore in market selloff, Sensex plummets over 1,400 points
A sharp plunge in the equity market made investors poorer by Rs 3.85 lakh crore on Friday as the BSE barometer Sensex plummeted over 1,400 points led by massive selloff in banking, metal and energy stocks.
Yes Bank is going for 15.70 per scrip down by 57.34%
1 USD at Rs 73.6300 up by 0.28 paise
Sensex at 37583.20 down by 887.41 pts, Nifty 50 at 10983.85 down by 285.15 pts
Nifty at 11000.20 down by 268.8 pts, Sensex down to 37618.14 by 852.47 pts
Sensex is at 37549.15 pts down by 921.46 pts
Nifty 50 down by 285.75 pts at 10,975 pts
Gold futures climb Rs 162 to Rs 44,620 per 10 gm
Goldprices on Friday rose by Rs 162 to Rs 44,620 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators were indulged in creating fresh positions amid a firm global trend.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange,goldcontracts for April traded higher by Rs 162, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 44,620 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,076 lots.
PTI
Top losers on BSE as of 12:35 pm
Top gainers on BSE as of 12:35 pm
Moratorium on Yes Bank credit negative: Moody's
The Reserve Bank on India's moratorium and withdrawal cap on Yes Bank is credit negative, and the lack of coordinated action highlights continued uncertainty around bank resolutions, Moody's Investors Service said on Friday.
Equity investors loss stands at Rs 4.5 lakh crore
After a free fall, Yes Bank shares recover
Yes Bank shares recover at 65% loss
YES Bank shares crash by 75% to Rs 9.6 per share
NSE cancels Yes Bank's F&Os from May 29
Telecom shares fall; Vodafone Idea down 7%
Yes Bank shares down by 55%
YesBank shares collapse by 55% to Rs 16.60 per share. The people are selling at throwaway prices now, and buyers are rare to come.
Whenever the market is close to forming a major bottom or major top, it shows this kind of volatility: Shrikant Chouhan
Whenever the market is close to forming a major bottom or major top, it shows this kind of volatility. In this market, keep a stop loss strategy by keeping fixed and strict stop loss but keep the target large. Two to three stop losses could be a trigger, but if Nifty leaves for the target, it will be very profitable. Today, besides the Coronavirus, Nifty witnessed volatility due to the weekly expiry of Option contracts and specific news flow from SBI and YES BANK. However, traders should look at the strategy of buying Nifty on dips. The support for the index exists at 11230 and 11150 levels. The resistance is seen at 11370 and 11440 levels:Shrikant Chouhan, Senior Vice-President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities
Nirmala Sitharaman on Yes Bank crisis
Constantly in touch with RBI over YES Bank. Steps taken by RBI on YES Bank are in the interest of depositors. RBI Governor has assured of a quick resolution. Cannot give details of resolution plan right now: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
S&P BSE Bankex crashes by 1,500 points
S&P BSE Bankex crashes by 1,500 points. All bank stocks in deep red. YES Bank down 55%. Another lender, which is seeing stress in its loan-book -- RBL Bank -- sees share tank by 16%. IndusInd Bank is down 9%.
SBI, which is set to buy the controlling stake in Yes Bank, sees its share price erode by 6.52%
The aim is to have a credible revival plan for Yes Bank: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Member Sachin Chaturvedi
Yes Bank stock slides down by 50%
471 stocks touch their 52-week low on NSE
Among the stocks that touched their 52-week lows were YES BankNSE -44.97 %, Hindalco, ITC, L&T, ACC, BEML, Aditya Birla Capital and InterGlobe Aviation.
Good morning readers, follow Deccan Herald for latest updates on the stock markets.
FMCG shares trade lower; ITC down 4%
Nifty below 330 pts, Sensex nosedives 1,200; Yes Bank stocks sink 35%
Implications of share swap ratios announced for PSBs mega merger
PNB + OBC + United Bank: Shareholders will get 1,150 and 121 equity shares of PNB for every 1,000 shares of OBC and United Bank. The swap ratios imply a premium of ~10% for OBC, but a discount of ~27% for United Bank.
Yes Bank shares crash; down 30%
Yes Bank shares hit all-time low, down 25%
Yes Bank shares hit an all-time low of Rs 27.65, down 25%.The circuit breaker of 20% doesn't apply on YES Bank scrips as it is an F&O stock.
All stocks on Nifty trade in red
Here are the losers on BSE
Here are the gainers on BSE
Nifty must convincingly cross the recent highs to reverse downtrend: Deepak Jasani
Markets ended with marginal gains on Thursday after a range bound session. The Nifty gained 18 points or 0.16% to close at 11,269. Broad market indices like the BSE Mid Cap and Small Cap indices gained more, thereby outperforming the Sensex/Nifty. Market breadth was positive on the BSE/NSE.
The Nifty will have to convincingly cross the recent highs of 11433 to reverse the downtrend:Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
Cola India, TCS, Tech Mahindra, SBI, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank among major losers on the Nifty
Investors lose over Rs 4.5 lakh crore in just 5 minutes of trade