Markets Live: Carnage on D-Street; Sensex crashes 2000 points; Reliance down over 13%

It is bloodbath on Dalal Street as the Sensex crashed 2000 points, trading at 35,576.32. Nifty dropped 554.60 points, trading at 10,434.85, and slipped below 10,500 for the first time since Dec 2018. Fears of heavy foreign funds outflow, as western markets open in some time. Crude suffers a historic 29-year collapse, down 54% in 2020. Sensex & Nifty set for the biggest single-day fall ever in absolute terms. Stay tuned to DH's Markets Live blog.