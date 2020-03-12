Markets Live: D-Street sees mild recovery; Sensex down over 2,200 points; Nifty trading at 9,700 levels

D-Street sees mild recovery as Sensex is down over 2,200 points and Nifty is trading at 9,700 levels. Sensex enters 'bear market' as it crashes 20.1% from its peak in January. Mayhem on D-Street as Nifty opens below 10,000 and Sensex is down over 2,500 points. Stay tuned to DH's Markets Live blog for instant updates of Dalal Street.