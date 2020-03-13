Markets Live: High volatility in markets; Sensex back in green, Nifty above 9,600 level

High volatility in markets as Sensex is back in green; Nifty at over 9,600. Market recovers after the halt, Sensex down over 1,000 points. The market was trading lower even in second pre-opening. Trading has been halted across exchanges for 45 minutes. Sensex is below the 30,000-mark. Trading halted on Nifty; Sensex down over 3,000 points. Black Friday for the market as Sensex opens over 2,400 points below, Nifty below 9,000. Sensex slumps over 1,378 points in pre-opening trade. Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell more than 10 percent on Friday, amid a rout on global equity markets over mounting recession fears linked to the coronavirus outbreak. Stay tuned to DH's Markets Live blog for instant updates of Dalal Street.