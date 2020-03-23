Markets Live Updates: D-Street braces for a sharp dive; Sensex tanks over 2000 points at pre-open

Dalal Street braces itself for a nosedive as more cities go into complete lockdown. Sensex was at 27,677.91, down by 2238.05 points or 7.48% at pre-open. Asian, Australian shares sank on Monday as a rising tide of national lockdowns threatened to overwhelm policymakers' frantic efforts to cushion what is likely to be a deep global recession. Meanwhile on Friday, Indian markets rebounded after four sessions of bruising losses, as policymakers across the world launched fresh efforts to stem the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.