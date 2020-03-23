Markets Live Updates: D-Street braces for a sharp dive; Sensex tanks over 2000 points at pre-open

Dalal Street braces itself for a nosedive as more cities go into complete lockdown. Sensex was at 27,677.91, down by 2238.05 points or 7.48% at pre-open. Asian, Australian shares sank on Monday as a rising tide of national lockdowns threatened to overwhelm policymakers' frantic efforts to cushion what is likely to be a deep global recession. Meanwhile on Friday, Indian markets rebounded after four sessions of bruising losses, as policymakers across the world launched fresh efforts to stem the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nifty falls nearly 800 points at pre-open, at 7,945.70
Oil prices fall again
Oil prices fell at the open in Asia on Monday after a trillion-dollar Senate proposal to help the coronavirus-hit American economy was defeated and death tolls soared across Europe and the US.
Cash reigns king still
Gold prices fell on Monday as investors liquidated their positions in the safe-haven metal despite stimulus measures from global central banks to combat economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.
Asian stock performances; year-to-date, month-to-date
The BSE Sensex and Nifty cracked more than 12 percent in the previous week, the biggest weekly loss since October 2008, the height of the global financial crisis.
Analysts fear the collapse in oil and other commodity prices will set off a deflationary wave making it harder for monetary policy easing to gain traction as economies shut down.
The demand for oil has been at an all-time low with travel curbs, borders sealed off, while the price war has only pumped up the supply. WIth so much uncertainty in the market, safe havens like gold have also lost their appeal as the dollar continues its rally.
The dollar rose against major currencies on Monday as fresh declines in global stocks and worries about tightening liquidity amid the worsening coronavirus crisis accelerated the flight to cash.
Crude, WTI both face the brunt
US benchmark West Texas Intermediate initially tumbled more than three percent but then pulled back some ground to trade 1.5 percent lower, at $22 a barrel.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 4.9 percent to $25 a barrel.
Prices have fallen to multi-year lows in recent weeks as lockdowns and travel restrictions to fight the virus hit demand, and top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia engage in a price war.
The latest drop came after a trillion-dollar Senate proposal to rescue the US economy was defeated after receiving zero support from Democrats, and with five Republicans absent from the chamber because of virus-related quarantines.
The bill had proposed funding for American families, thousands of shuttered or suffering businesses and the nation's critically under-equipped hospitals.