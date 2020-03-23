Markets Live Updates: Markets fail to recover; Sensex crashes 3,000 points, Nifty below 8,000

Dalal Street sees a plunge as more cities go into complete lockdown. At 10:58 AM, Sensex was at 26,881.07, down 3,034.89 points or 10.14%, Nifty was at 7,944. Asian, Australian shares sank on Monday as a rising tide of national lockdowns threatened to overwhelm policymakers' frantic efforts to cushion what is likely to be a deep global recession. Stay tuned to DH's Markets Live for instant updates on D-Street.