Markets Live Updates: Sensex breaches 29,000-mark, Nifty above 8,400 as markets show recovery

Benchmark indices show recovery after volatility in the early hours. At 11:48 AM, Sensex was at 29,003.42 up 715.19 points. Asian, Australian markets experienced a rally after taking cue from positive news of economic stimulus. On Thursday, Rupee was at an all time low against the dollar at 75. However, markets rebounded later on Thursday and Friday, after sessions of panic selloff. Stay tuned to DH’s Markets Live blog for updates on Dalal Street.
Rupee pares most of morning gains as it again slides past 75-mark
Rupee recovers against USD
The Indian rupee recovered 34 paise to trade at 74.78 against the US dollar in early deals on Friday following dollar selling by exporters.
Sensex surges
Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 500 points in opening session on Monday on hopes of an economic stimulus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial task force to take necessary actions to combat the Covid-19 pandemic's economic blow.
The indices, however, succumbed to profit-booking at higher levels as concerns remained over the rising cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), traders said.
Sensex at 28,499.14, down 210.91 points, Nifty at 8,327
at 09:36 AM, Sensex at 28,147.56 down by 140.67 points or 0.5% and Nifty at 8,223.30
Sensex openedflat with gains of just 21 points, immediately slides into red.Sensex was showing gains of about 1,500 points in pre-open
High volatility in markets. Benchmark indices in red.
Asian markets see rally
Asian shares staged a rare rally on Friday as Wall Street eked out gains, bonds rallied and oil boasted its biggest bounce on record, though the panicked rush into U.S. dollars suggested the crisis was far from done.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 3.2%, after seven sessions of losses.
Gold prices up
The jump in the dollar has made gold more expensive in other currencies and pushed its price down 3% for the week to $1,482.70 per ounce.
Crude prices up
U.S crude oil prices edged higher, extending gains after a 24% jump the previous day, buoyed by hints from U.S. President Donald Trump he may intervene in the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia at an "appropriate time."
In pre-open, Sensex showed gains of about 1,500 points.