Markets Live Updates: Sensex crosses 30,000-mark, Nifty above 8,800

Benchmark indices recovered sharply after a week of declines. At 1:31 PM, Sensex was at 30,181.07 up by 1892.84 points, Nifty was at 8,808. Asian, Australian markets experienced a rally after taking cue from positive news of economic stimulus. On Thursday, Rupee was at an all time low against the dollar at 75. However, markets rebounded later on Thursday and Friday, after sessions of panic selloff. Stay tuned to DH’s Markets Live blog for updates on Dalal Street.