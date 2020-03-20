Markets Live Updates: Sensex slides below 30,000-mark again, Nifty above 8,600

Benchmark indices recovered sharply after a week of declines. In the second session, however, indices pared gains. At 2:00 PM, Sensex was at 29,549.80 up by 1261.57, Nifty was at 8,681. Asian, Australian markets experienced a rally after taking cue from positive news of economic stimulus. On Thursday, Rupee was at an all time low against the dollar at 75. Stay tuned to DH’s Markets Live blog for updates on Dalal Street.