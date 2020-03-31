Markets Live Updates: Sensex soars 1,000 pts, Nifty near 8,600

D-Street sees green flags as markets rebound after Monday. At 3:12 pm, Sensex was at 29,492.49, up 1052.17 points, Nifty was at 8,596. Asian markets were up on Tuesday on positive manufacturing data coming from China, however, news on the coronavirus remains grim even as governments and central banks are taking steps to provide radical stimulus to economies. Markets closed in red on Monday as the Sensex fell 1,359.30 points and the Nifty was down 371 points at the closing bell. Stay tuned for more updates.
Sector-wise moves
In the equities market, nearly all sub-indexes were trading up on Tuesday. TheNiftymetals index was up 3.88%, while theNiftyfinancials index rose 2.49%.
Miners and steel makers were the top gainers on the blue-chip index, with Hindalco Ltd adding over 7%, Vedanta Ltd rising 5.77% and JSW Steel gaining 4.81%.
Indusind Bank Ltd was the day's top loser, shedding as much as 20%, after the company said it saw its retail deposits slowing on an analyst call on Monday.
L&T, Siemens and ABB: industrial sector report, by Parikshit D Kandpal, Analyst, HDFC Securities:
Leading global capital goods manufacturers have partially shut factories amidst COVID-19 led lockdown and weakening demand. Global supply chains are also getting impacted.
The turnaround time to normalcy may be quick in case of EPC players like L&T, as large part of the migrant labor force is still at site and reliance on global supply chain is limited. KEC and Kalpataru Power have large overseas presence with 40/45% ex-India order book. Dependence on India supply chain may impact overseas execution as 80-90% supply chain resides within India.
The Indian rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 75.51 against the US dollar in early trade
Top Turnovers
Top gainers on Nifty 50: Vedanta, Hindalco, ONGC
IndusInd bank top loser on Nifty 50
G20 ministers agree to keep markets open, tackle pandemic supply disruptions
Trade ministers from the Group of 20 major economies agreed on Monday to keep theirmarketsopen and ensure the continued flow of vital medical supplies, equipment and other essential goods as the world battles the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
G20 leaders pledged last week to inject over $5 trillion into theglobaleconomy to limit job and income losses from the coronavirus outbreak, while working to ease supply disruptions caused by border closures by national governments anxious to limit transmission of the virus.
Nikkei rises but sees worst quarter since 2008
Japanese stock benchmark Nikkei gained on Tuesday as Wall Street stabilised and factory data from China held out the hope of a rebound in activity, even though theglobalcoronavirus crisis showed no signs of abating.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.8% to 19,233.50 by the midday break.
For the month, the index was down 9.0% and on track for its biggest monthly decline in 15 months. The benchmark was down 18.7% year-to-date, set for its worst quarter since late 2008.
US, Russia agree to discuss oil prices
Oil recovered some ground on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to discuss stablising energymarkets, but prices remain near 18-year lows as the coronavirus shutdown destroys demand.
Sensex opens moderately up, at 28,918.66 up 478.34 and Nifty at 8,455
Indices up 3% at pre-open; Sensex rises 800 pts, Nifty above 8,500
At 09:08, SGX Nifty up 141.85 points or 1.71%, indicating a green opening for markets
Asian markets upbeat
Asian shares managed a tentative rally on Tuesday as factory data from China held out the hope of a rebound in activity even as other countries across the globe all but shut down.
Dollar up
The dollar rose against the yen on Tuesday as Japanese investors and companies rushed to cover a shortage of the U.S. currency before their fiscal year end, but sentiment remained fragile as theglobalcoronavirus crisis showed no signs of abating.
Gold eases on the back of firm dollar
Gold prices eased on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar held firm, while fears of further economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic provided some supported to bullion, which is on track to post its sixth straight quarterly gain.
Oil prices rebound
Oil prices rebounded strongly in Asian trade Tuesday a day after falling to 18-year lows, as investors took heart from moves by policymakers to support the coronavirus-hitglobaleconomy.
US benchmark West Texas Intermediate jumped 7.3 percent to $21.5 a barrel while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 3.3 percent at $23.5 a barrel.