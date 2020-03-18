Markets Live Updates: Sensex tanks 1,200 pts, Nifty at 8,600

As coronavirus continues to burden investor sentiment, countries and central banks cobbled together to lift economic activity. Sensex opened nearly 400 points higher while Nifty was at 9,088 at pre-open. Both indices soon pared gains and were marginally higher before trading in red. On Tuesday, Wall Street and European markets rebounded after slipping for several sessions. The Dow recovered over 1,000 points after the US announced a stimulus package to boost liquidity and curb economic damage due to COVID-19. Stay tuned to DH’s Markets Live blog for updates on Dalal Street.
Nifty tanks to 8616.60 pts down by 350.45 pts
Sensex down by 1217.41 pts to 29361.68 pts
After a steep downward curve in March, Indian markets are at a level last seen three years ago.
Rs 5 lakh crore of investor wealth wiped off, as markets tank beyond the expectations of most analysts on Dalal Street
European markets, rupee extend losses
Sell off restarts in markets as European markets open. Sensex down 1,365 points.
Nifty down by 420
As foreign fund sell-off intensifies with Europe daybreak, rupee loses 9 paise over previous close, and 41 paise intraday. Trading precariously close to all time low 74.48.
Sensex's downward spiral continues. Sensex now at 29,251.31 down by 1327.78 points,
Sensex pares losses. Now at 29,564.78, down 1014.31 pts or 3.32%
Seesaw run of Sensex continues. It is now at 29,281.87, down by 1,297.22 points or 4.24%
The worst-hit stock has been the IndusInd Bank. After crashing by 37% in the intraday, the stock rebounds and is trading at loss 27%. (DHNS)
The sell of intensifies despite the stimulus package announced by White House. The US Treasury announced it would dole out a massive stimulus package that could range between $850 billion to $1.2 trillion. This would include direct cash transfers to consumers, loans to small businesses, an extension of tax deadlines and sops for the airline industry. (DHNS)
We argue that COVID-19 presents an opportunity to implement some long-pending structural changes in the country, which would go a long way in improving our economic strength, says Motilal Oswal in a research note.(DHNS)
Tokyo's key Nikkei index gave up early gains and closed lower on Wednesday, dragged down by SoftBank Group and other heavyweights.
The Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55 while the broader Topix index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84. (AFP)
Rupee now pars gains of 32 paise it had made in morning as foreign fund selloff intensifies. Now trading flat. (DHNS)
Investor loss inches towards Rs 4 lakh crore today. Total hit due to the Coronavirus now tops Rs 45 lakh crore.
All APAC indices in red now, except for Singapore. The worse hit are Australian, Pakistani and Indian indices.
With European markets, which are worst hit by Coronavirus spread, opening in sometime, selling is likely to intensify after 1400 hours IST. (DHNS)
India VIX, that measures volatility in Indian shares, surges 1.6% as markets tank. Total year to date surge of whopping 447.99% as bears grip the markets. (DHNS)
The fall of Sensex continues. It is currently at 29,509.23, down by 1,069.86 points or 3.50%.
Sensex at 29,720.33 down by 858.76 or 2.81%
Markets trading at a 36-month low.
Investor loss during the daysurges to Rs 3 lakh crore, as foreign funds pull out heavily from India
Sensex at 29,859.53, falls by 719.56 points
Loss to investors stands at Rs 2 lakh crore
A negative market sentiment overruled opening gains, for each gain in any share, there are three declines
Sensex at 29,995.55, down 583.54 at 11:18
Sensex at 30,090.91 down by 488.18 pts in choppy trade
Sensex at 30,374.42, recovering slightly, down by 204.67 pts
Other Asia-Pacific Markets that are trading in red: Hong Kong, Taiwan, New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Pakistan
Sensex tests 29,980.45 level before partially recovering
IndusInd Bank continues to be the top loser on BSE Sensex. The bank's shares have collapsed 47.11% since the the fall of Yes Bank on March 5.
At 10: 20 Sensex precariously close to going below 30,000, down 551.34 pts
Sensex at 30,068 down by 510 pts
Rupee partially pares its morning gains, trends suggest an outflow from foreign funds based out of far Eastern countries
Sensex at 30,184.23, down 394.86 pts or 1.29%
Sensex at 30,202.94, down by 376.15 pts or 1.23%
Yes Bank, Zee, Pharma top gainers
By Tuesday afternoon, rupee had pared all its losses and closed lower by 3 paise, as foreign funds withdrew Rs 4,044.69 crore from Indian markets.
In this month, amid global equity meltdown, foreign funds have already pulled out record Rs 38,188.92 crore (about $5.5 billion) from the Indian markets. This is already about Rs 9,000 crore more than the second highest selling spree by foreign funds in January 2008.
Oil steadies after hitting four-year low
Brent crude continues trading$30 level,trading at $29.11 per barrel
Indian rupee opens higher
The Indian rupee opened higher by 26 paise at 73.98 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday close of 74.24,currently trading with gains of 33 paise
Markets at pre-open: Sensex, Nifty both up by over 1.2%