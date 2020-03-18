Markets Live Updates: Sensex tanks 1,200 pts, Nifty at 8,600

As coronavirus continues to burden investor sentiment, countries and central banks cobbled together to lift economic activity. Sensex opened nearly 400 points higher while Nifty was at 9,088 at pre-open. Both indices soon pared gains and were marginally higher before trading in red. On Tuesday, Wall Street and European markets rebounded after slipping for several sessions. The Dow recovered over 1,000 points after the US announced a stimulus package to boost liquidity and curb economic damage due to COVID-19. Stay tuned to DH’s Markets Live blog for updates on Dalal Street.