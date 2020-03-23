Markets Live Updates: Sensex tanks 3,500 points; Nifty plunges over 11% as markets see no respite

Dalal Street sees a plunge as more cities go into complete lockdown. At 14:09, Sensex was at 26,272.95, down 3,643 points and the Nifty was at 7,701. Asian, Australian shares sank on Monday as a rising tide of national lockdowns threatened to overwhelm policymakers' frantic efforts to cushion what is likely to be a deep global recession. Stay tuned to DH's Markets Live for instant updates on D-Street.
Sensex trading at 26,272.95, down 3,643 points; Nifty trading at 7,701, down 1,044 points
Asian stock performances; year-to-date, month-to-date
S&P cuts India GDP growth forecast for FY21 to 5.2% as coronavirus spreads
S&P Global Ratings on Monday cut its estimate for India's GDP growth in the fiscal starting April 1 to 5.2 per cent from its earlier estimate of 6.5 per cent, as it saw the outbreak ofcoronaviruscosting economies around the globe.
Vikas Garg, has ceased to be fund manager at 14 funds of L&T mutual fund on account of his resignation. His stepping down come amid an unprecedented crisis in Indian financial markets.
Sensex hovering at fall of 3,400-3,500 points; Nifty tackling 1000-point crash
PM Modi to hold video conference with top industrialists to tackle the economic impact on the coronavirus
Sensex, Nifty rebound slightly. Sensex now at 26,649.11 down by 3,266.85 points or 10.92% and the Nifty is at 7,778.
Gashes deepen for banks like IndusInd, SBI, Axis - stocks fall sharply
Top losers on Nifty 50
Investors lose Rs 12.5 lakh crore so far
Nifty down over 11%, most stocks in red
Sensex extended losses, now down 3,500 points, over 11%
Sensex witnesses bit of buying from domestic funds, pares losses by 400 points still down over 10%.
Sensex continues free-fall, now down by over 3,500 points
Read more:Investor wealth plummets over Rs 10 lakh crore in first hour of trade
If markets crash by 15% before 1300 hours, the trading will have to be suspended for two hours
Read more:Indian shares crash as coronavirus pandemic worries escalate; rupee hits record low
Sensex now down by 3,320 points, Nifty down by 953 points
Investor wealth plummets over Rs 10 lakh crore in first hour of trade
Investor wealth plummeted by over Rs 10 lakh crore in the first hour of trade on Monday as the equity markets went into a tailspin and sank 10 per cent.
Sensex extends fall as trading resumes after halt, drops 3,185.84 pts to 26,730.12; Nifty down 923.95 pts at 7,821.50
Mayhem on D-Street as Sensex crashes by 3,000 points after the circuit breaker was triggered; sell off continues
What are Circuit Breakers?
These circuit breakers, or limits, when triggered bring about a coordinated trading halt in all equity and equity derivative markets nationwide, to cushion markets from collapse.
Sensex at 26,924.11, crashes 2,991.85 or 10.00%, thereby touching the lower circuit
Rupee at all-time low of 76.0250 against the dollar
Autos, banks, financial institutions top losers
Stocks of banks and financial institutions seen tumbling, shares of automakers hammered as they close factories, adding woes to an already-embattling sector.
Cash reigns king still
Gold prices fell on Monday as investors liquidated their positions in the safe-haven metal despite stimulus measures from global central banks to combat economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.
Sensex crashes 2,800 points as investors lose Rs 10 lakh crore in first 30 minutes of trade
Sensex at 27,513.42, down 2,402.54 or 8.03% at 09:33 AM, Nifty at 8,049.15.
Nifty falls again
"Nifty opened negative amid the lockdown in many parts of country due to the convern over Corona. Index was at a low of 7,941 which almost headed to the previous swing low of 7,832 mark made on last Thursday. Trend of theindex is negative as bounces are being sold and resistances are shifting lower. Nifty has been making lower-top, lower-bottom and till it doesn't negate the same, weakness could continue in Indian markets. Now, the immediate hurdle is placed at 8,555 then 8,888 zones, while on the downside support exists at 7,800 zones." Analyst Chandan Taparia, Motilal Oswal, to DH.
Sensex opened at 27,252.63, 2663.33 points down or 8.90%, Nifty was at 7597 at 09:16 am.
Nifty down 9.14% in pre-open -- precariously close to circuit breaker
The dollar rose against major currencies on Monday as fresh declines in global stocks and worries about tightening liquidity amid the worsening coronavirus crisis accelerated the flight to cash.
Sensex was at 27,677.91, down by 2238.05 points or 7.48% at pre-open.
Nifty falls nearly 800 points at pre-open, at 7,945.70
Oil prices fall again
Oil prices fell at the open in Asia on Monday after a trillion-dollar Senate proposal to help the coronavirus-hit American economy was defeated and death tolls soared across Europe and the US.
Analysts fear the collapse in oil and other commodity prices will set off a deflationary wave making it harder for monetary policy easing to gain traction as economies shut down.
The demand for oil has been at an all-time low with travel curbs, borders sealed off, while the price war has only pumped up the supply. WIth so much uncertainty in the market, safe havens like gold have also lost their appeal as the dollar continues its rally.
The BSE Sensex and Nifty cracked more than 12 percent in the previous week, the biggest weekly loss since October 2008, the height of the global financial crisis.
Crude, WTI both face the brunt
US benchmark West Texas Intermediate initially tumbled more than three percent but then pulled back some ground to trade 1.5 percent lower, at $22 a barrel.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 4.9 percent to $25 a barrel.
Prices have fallen to multi-year lows in recent weeks as lockdowns and travel restrictions to fight the virus hit demand, and top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia engage in a price war.
The latest drop came after a trillion-dollar Senate proposal to rescue the US economy was defeated after receiving zero support from Democrats, and with five Republicans absent from the chamber because of virus-related quarantines.
The bill had proposed funding for American families, thousands of shuttered or suffering businesses and the nation's critically under-equipped hospitals.