Markets Live Updates: Sensex tanks 3,500 points; Nifty plunges over 11% as markets see no respite

Dalal Street sees a plunge as more cities go into complete lockdown. At 14:09, Sensex was at 26,272.95, down 3,643 points and the Nifty was at 7,701. Asian, Australian shares sank on Monday as a rising tide of national lockdowns threatened to overwhelm policymakers' frantic efforts to cushion what is likely to be a deep global recession. Stay tuned to DH's Markets Live for instant updates on D-Street.