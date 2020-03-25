Markets Live Updates: Volatility erases Indices' early gains amid lockdown fears

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country, urging citizens to follow directives strictly. Taking the baton from US, Asian markets, Indices opened in green on Wednesday. The global rub-off sent Sensex over 200 points higher at the open before markets slid into the negative territory. Asian markets received a boost on hopes of a massive US's stimulus package and news of Olympics being postponed Stay tuned to DH's Markets Live for instant updates on Dalal Street.
Gold inches up
Gold prices inched up in volatile trade on Wednesday, as growing hopes for a massive U.S. economic stimulus package to stem the coronavirus outbreak's economic toll offset liquidation by investors looking for cash and to cover losses in other assets. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,611.73 per ounce by 0230 GMT, after rising as much as 1.6% earlier in the day.
Benchmark spot gold prices continued to trade below U.S. gold futures in a sign that themarketis worried air travel restrictions and precious metal refinery closures will hamper shipments of bullion to the United States to meet contractual requirements.
Sensex starts over 600 pts higher, pares gains
Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 600 points in the opening session on Wednesday after the government took drastic measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing a complete lockdown of the country for 21 days.
Markets in green again as Sensex up 82 points, at 26,756.79 at 10:33, Nifty at 7,829, up 39 points
Indices firm as Sensex drops 17 points at 26,656.13, Nifty at 7799
Banks, media, and auto are the worst hit sectors on exchanges.
After opening cheer, D-street turns negative. Sensex at 26,395.04 down 278.99 points or 1.05%, Nifty at 7,730 down by over 70 pts
Sensex slips lower, at 26,629.11 down 44.92 points, Nifty at 7,808
Banking stocks, especially those of private banks, continue to bleed. IndusInd Bank continues to be top loser on BSE Sensex, down over 5%.
However initial market breadth is negative. On BSE, there are 301 declines against 159 advances.
Crude, WTI extend gains
Oilprices extended gains for a third session, rising alongside broader financial markets on hopes Washington will soon approve a massive aid package to stem the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
UScrude touched a high of $25.10 a barrel early in the session and was at $24.61 a barrel, up 60 cents, or 2.5%, by 1243 GMT.
Brent crude was trading up 49 cents, or 1.8%, at $27.64 a barrel.
In a surprising rebound, D-street opens in green as Sensex opens up over 200 pts
Indices lower at pre-open, Sensex at 26,499.81 down 174.22 points and Nifty was at 7,735
Asian markets see rally
Asian shares extended their rally on Wednesday in the wake of Wall Street's massive rebound as the U.S. Congress appeared closer to passing a $2 trillion stimulus package to mitigate the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.7% with Australian shares jumping 3.4% and South Korean shares gaining 3.5%. Japan's Nikkei surged 4.8%.
SGX Nifty over 150 points or 2.20% lower, indicating Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today
Dollar pulls back
The dollar slowed its decline and gains in riskier currencies petered out on Wednesday, as rising coronavirus cases keptmarketson edge and parts of the greenback fundingmarkettight.