Markets open higher: Sensex up over 500 points

All 13 major sectoral indexes rose

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 06 2023, 09:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 09:51 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Markets opened on a positive note on Monday with Sensex up 514.97 points to 60,323.94 in early trade. Meanwhile, Nifty rose 149.95 points to 17,744.30.

D-Street was aided by a rise in high-weightage financial and information technology stocks after strong economic data from the United States and investment in the Adani group of companies boosted risk appetite.

All 13 major sectoral indexes rose, with financials and information technology adding 0.8 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

All the Adani group stocks advanced as well, extending gains after U.S. boutique investment firm GQG Partners' $1.87 billion investment in the conglomerate on Thursday.

The investment spurred a broad-based rally on Friday with both the Nifty 50 and Sensex posting their best day in nearly four months.

The sentiment in domestic equities is also aided by an uptick in global equities after data showed the U.S. services sector grew at a steady clip in February, indicating expansion of the economy in the first quarter of 2023.

Asian markets advanced on Monday, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan adding 0.71 per cent.

(With Reuters inputs)

