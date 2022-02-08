Markets open in green; Sensex up 156 points to 57,777

Equity markets opened in the green on Tuesday with benchmark index Sensex rising 156.46 points to 57,777.65 in the opening trade. Meanwhile Nifty was up 48.75 points at 17,262.35.

On the BSE Sensex index, Bajaj Finserv and Titan and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers while NTPC, Powergrid and SBI were the worst hit.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here: