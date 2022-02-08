Markets open in green; Sensex up 156 points to 57,777

Markets open in green; Sensex up 156 points to 57,777

Meanwhile Nifty was up 48.75 points at 17,262.35

DH webd esk
DH webd esk,
  • Feb 08 2022, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 09:50 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Equity markets opened in the green on Tuesday with benchmark index Sensex rising 156.46 points to 57,777.65 in the opening trade. Meanwhile Nifty was up 48.75 points at 17,262.35.

On the BSE Sensex index, Bajaj Finserv and Titan and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers while NTPC, Powergrid and SBI were the worst hit.

More to follow...

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Markets
Sensex
BSE
NSE
Nifty

What's Brewing

Iran 'jail restaurant' aims to free bad debt inmates

Iran 'jail restaurant' aims to free bad debt inmates

Newcastle face moment of truth as EPL winter break ends

Newcastle face moment of truth as EPL winter break ends

The queen of melody's unforgettable voice

The queen of melody's unforgettable voice

Cushioned seaters leave blind chair-knitters jobless

Cushioned seaters leave blind chair-knitters jobless

The Hijab Controversy: A whipped-up row

The Hijab Controversy: A whipped-up row

DH Toon | Hijab row: Leave them kids alone!

DH Toon | Hijab row: Leave them kids alone!

World’s glaciers contain less ice than thought

World’s glaciers contain less ice than thought

'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found

'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found

 