Markets open in green: Sensex up 270 points

Markets open in green: Sensex up 270 points; Nifty below 17,400

'Markets are likely to extend caution in early trade on Wednesday as the bearish overseas cues would keep local investors guarded'

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 01 2023, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 10:09 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Stock markets advanced in early trade on Wednesday amid gains in Asian equity exchanges and buying in IT counters.

The BSE Sensex advanced 278.77 points to 59,240.89 after a positive beginning. The NSE Nifty climbed 83.4 points to 17,387.35.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Nestle and Hindustan Unilever were the laggards from the pack.

In Asian markets, Japan, China and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory.

The US markets had ended lower on Tuesday.

"Markets are likely to extend caution in early trade on Wednesday as the bearish overseas cues would keep local investors guarded and may prompt selling in case the sentiment worsens later in the day. Amid a volley of headwinds, markets are likely to stay volatile with a negative bias, although the market is in oversold territory after eight straight sessions of losses.

"To make matters worse, FIIs continued to exit Indian markets, as they sold local shares to the tune of Rs 4,559 crore on Tuesday," Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 4,559.21 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had declined 326.23 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at a four-month low of 58,962.12 on Tuesday. The Nifty dipped 88.75 points or 0.51 per cent to end at more than four-month low of 17,303.95.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.75 per cent to $83.89 per barrel.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Markets
Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

 