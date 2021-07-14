Markets open lower; Sensex down 72 points

Markets open lower; Sensex down 72 points

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2021, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 09:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Markets opened flat on Wednesday with Sensex dropping 72.96 points to 52,696.77 and Nifty down 18.30 points to 15,794.05.

More to follow...

