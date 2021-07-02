Markets open on positive note, Sensex up 52 points

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 02 2021, 09:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 09:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Markets opened on a positive note Friday with Sensex gaining 52.07 points to 52,370.67 and Nifty advancing 15.40 points to 15,695.40 in the opening session.

More to follow...

Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE
National Stock Exchange
Bombay Stock Exchange
Stock Markets

