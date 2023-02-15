Sensex declines 160 points, Nifty below 17,900 at open

Markets open slightly lower: Sensex declines 160 points; Nifty below 17,900

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indices fell, with fast-moving consumer goods losing nearly 1%

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 15 2023, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 09:43 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Markets opened lower on Wednesday on fears of a prolonged high-interest rate regime in the United States after data showed consumer inflation in January remained sticky in the world's largest economy.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.20 per cent at 17,892.10 as of 9:19 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.24 per cent to 60,882.93.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indices fell, with fast-moving consumer goods losing nearly 1 per cent.

The high-weightage IT fell over 0.7 per cent after data showed that retail inflation in the U.S. rose 6.4 per cent year-on-year in January, above the expectations of 6.2 per cent. Consumer prices rose 0.5 per cent month-on-month.

India's IT firms get a significant share of their revenue from the US.

The overall market sentiment remains that of 'caution', said Prashanth Tapse, research analyst at Mehta Equities.

Thirty-two of the Nifty 50 constituents declined, with Apollo Hospitals, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Consultancy Services among the top losers.

Wall Street equities were mixed on Tuesday, while Asian markets declined. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan losing 1.43 per cent.

