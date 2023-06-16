Sensex rises 280 points in early trade, Nifty at 18,770

Markets rebound in early trade on firm global equities, foreign fund inflows

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Nestle, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 16 2023, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 10:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Friday amid positive global market trends and foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 280.62 points to 63,198.25 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 82.8 points to 18,770.90.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Nestle, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Power Grid and Maruti were the biggest laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded in the green, while Tokyo quoted lower.

The US markets ended significantly higher on Thursday.

"FIIs turning net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,086 crore in yesterday’s trade may aid sentiment," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.25 per cent to USD 75.49 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,085.51 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The Sensex had slipped 310.88 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 62,917.63 on Thursday. The Nifty declined 67.80 points or 0.36 per cent to end at 18,688.10.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE
Sensex Updates
Markets
NSE Nifty
ICICI Bank

Related videos

What's Brewing

New 'Black Mirror' season tackles actors' AI fears

New 'Black Mirror' season tackles actors' AI fears

Clear nutrition info key to fight obesity

Clear nutrition info key to fight obesity

Good public health system incompatible with inequality

Good public health system incompatible with inequality

Data leak: Govt must stop living in denial

Data leak: Govt must stop living in denial

K'taka's Vande Bharat likely to start ops on June 28

K'taka's Vande Bharat likely to start ops on June 28

 