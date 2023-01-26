Markets remain closed on January 26 on occasion of Republic Day

Markets remain closed today on occasion of Republic Day

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 26 2023, 09:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 09:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Thursday, January 26, for a public holiday.

Markets will resume trading on January 27, Friday.

The Nifty 50 index closed 1.25 per cent lower at 17,891.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.27 per cent to 60,205.06. The benchmark indexes finished at their lowest levels in over a week.

The Indian rupee finished at 81.59 per US dollar on Wednesday, while the benchmark 10-year yield ended at 7.3480 per cent.

Business News
Markets
Republic Day
republic day 2023

