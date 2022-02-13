Markets see huge volatility, last week’s gain reverses

Indian market witnessed huge volatility amidst weak global cues; thus reversing last week’s gain.

Both Nifty/Sensex ended the week with losses of 142/492 points (-0.8 per cent each) to close at 17,375/58,153. Broader market faced sharp selloff with Midcap 100/Smallcap 100 down -2.3 per cent/-4.5 per cent, respectively. Except for Metals (+3.3 per cent), all the other sectors ended in red with Realty, IT and FMCG down more than 2 per cent. India VIX has cooled off from a high of 24 levels pre budget to around 18 odd levels in last two weeks post budget. However it needs to cool down further to bring some stability in the market.

FIIs continue to be sellers, and sold equities to the tune of Rs 5,750 crore during the week (till Thursday), while DIIs bought equities to the tune of Rs 4,250 crore.

Global markets witnessed a free fall post release of US consumer inflation data – which surged 7.5 per cent YoY in January, the biggest annual increase in past 4 decades. The US 10-year yield held close to 2 per cent after inflation data prompted investors to expect tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. US trade deficit too increased 27 per cent in 2021 to all time high as imports increased sharply amid revival in domestic demand. Investors also fussed over the prospect of the US adding a further 33 Chinese entities to its export control list. Oil prices however, eased of after hitting $94/bbl propelled by US and Iran nuclear deal talk. Corporate earnings too reported this week were mostly upbeat.

On the domestic front, Nifty too witnessed selling pressure this week following its global counterparts amidst concern with regards to multi-decade high US inflation. However, investors welcomed RBI’s decision to maintain its accommodative stance. Also MF SIP data touched new peak of Rs 38 lakh crore in the month of January, which was encouraging. Metals was the only sector to close in green as metal prices touched almost 14 year high, while IT sector continues to reel under pressure. On the other hand, the state assembly elections in 5 states in 7 phases has kick-started from this week, which would be keenly watched by market.

Domestic markets have been closely following global movements with Nifty consolidating within the narrow range of 17,200-17,600 for the last couple of days. With the earning season ending on 15th Feb, the focus will shift back to global cues. Volatility is expected to remain elevated in the near term with record high inflation and the US Fed board meeting schedule on Monday. Interest rate sensitives, metals and select pharma stocks are likely to remain in focus next week. Investors will also keep eye on the situation in Ukraine.

(The writer is the head of Retail Research at MOFSL)

