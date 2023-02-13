Markets volatile in early trade; Sensex slides 196 pts

Markets see volatile trade; Sensex slides 196 points in morning trade

As many as 18 stocks in the Sensex were in the negative territory, with most of the IT shares slipping in the morning session

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 13 2023, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 10:49 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Equity market witnessed volatile trading in the morning session on Monday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty shedding their marginal gains amid mixed cues from Asian markets.

Starting off the week on shaky note, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 196.61 points or 0.32 per cent to 60,486.09 points while the NSE Nifty fell 38.50 points or 0.22 per cent to 17,818 points.

As many as 18 stocks in the Sensex were in the negative territory, with most of the IT shares, including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro slipping in the morning session.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said there is no clear direction in the market.

"There are both negative and positive signs. The rise in the dollar index to 103.7 and the hardening of bond yields are unfavourable for emerging market equity. Rising yields indicate that rates will remain higher for longer. Also, the spike in Brent crude to around USD 86 is a macro concern for India," he said.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net buyers on February 10, purchasing shares worth Rs 1,458.02 crore. The reversal in selling by FPIs is a positive for the domestic market.

Most of the Asian markets, including Japan and Hong Kong were in the red while China was in the positive territory.

On Friday, the US market closed on a mixed note whereas the European market ended with losses.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
Business News
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

Big investments on cards as Aero India kicks off today

Big investments on cards as Aero India kicks off today

‘Lack of funds hits conservation in protected areas’

‘Lack of funds hits conservation in protected areas’

All you need to know about AI in investing

All you need to know about AI in investing

DH Toon | Delhi-Jaipur distance comes down to 3 hrs

DH Toon | Delhi-Jaipur distance comes down to 3 hrs

 