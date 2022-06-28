Sensex, Nifty trade weak after 3-day gain

Markets trade weak after 3-day gain; Sensex falls over 300 points in early trade

International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.12 per cent to $116.38 per barrel

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 28 2022, 10:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 10:39 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Equity benchmark indices halted their three-day gain on Tuesday, with the Sensex falling over 317 points in early trade, amid weak global market trends and persistent foreign fund outflows.

Firm crude oil prices in the international market also put pressure on equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 317.41 points lower at 52,843.87. The NSE Nifty dipped 99.65 points to 15,732.40.

Among the Sensex pack , Asian Paints, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, HDFC and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards in early trade.

Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong were trading lower in mid-session deals.

The US markets also ended lower on Monday.

"Markets are likely to struggle in early Tuesday trades, as most of the other Asian gauges have retreated after the recent gains, while the US markets also closed lower in the overnight trade," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.12 per cent to $116.38 per barrel.

The Sensex jumped 433.30 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 53,161.28 on Monday. The Nifty also gained 132.80 points or 0.85 per cent to 15,832.05.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,278.42 crore on Monday, as per exchange data. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Nifty
Business News
BSE
NSE
Markets

What's Brewing

Tokyo June heatwave worst since 1875

Tokyo June heatwave worst since 1875

Conservation takes leap with backyard frog fans

Conservation takes leap with backyard frog fans

DH Toon | This is united opposition's new symbol

DH Toon | This is united opposition's new symbol

Vehicle checks: Do traffic police really obey seniors?

Vehicle checks: Do traffic police really obey seniors?

 