Marks & Spencer's clothing biz will be 50% online: CEO

Marks & Spencer's clothing business will be 50% online: CEO

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • May 26 2021, 15:55 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 15:56 ist
Illustrative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

British retailer Marks & Spencer expects online penetration of its clothing and home business to reach up to one half, its boss said on Wednesday.

"The trend online has accelerated," M&S CEO Steve Rowe told reporters after the group reported 2020-21 results.

"We thought about a third of our sales would be online, its looks more like 40-50 per cent in short order," he said.

As a result he said M&S was being prudent in examining the size of its store estate.

