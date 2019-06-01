Maruti reports 22% drop in May sales

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday reported a 22% decline in sales at 1,34,641 units in May.

The company had sold 1,72,512 units in May 2018, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales declined by 23.1 % to 1,25,552 units as against 1,63,200 units in the month a year ago, it added.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and Wagon R stood at 16,394 units as compared to 37,864 units in May last year, down 56.7%.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, were down 9.2% to 70,135 as against 77,263 units earlier.

The mid-sized sedan, Ciaz sold 3,592 units as compared to 4,024 units in the same month a year ago.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, were down 25.3% to 19,152 as compared to 25,629 units in the year-ago month.

Exports in May were down by 2.4% at 9,089 units as against 9,312 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.