Maruti reports 5% increase in total sales at 1,30,699 units in August

The company had sold 1,24,624 units in the same month last year

  • Sep 01 2021, 16:45 ist
Total domestic sales were at 1,10,080 units, as compared to 1,16,704 units in the same month last year. Credit: Reuters Photo

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Wednesday reported a 5 per cent increase in total sales at 1,30,699 units in August 2021, amid electronic components shortage.

The company had sold 1,24,624 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were at 1,10,080 units, as compared to 1,16,704 units in the same month last year, down 6 per cent, it added.

"Sales volume of the company in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components shortage. The company took all possible measures to limit the adverse impact," it said.

While the sales volume in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components shortage, the sales volume in August 2020 was impacted due to Covid-19 related disruptions, MSIL added.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso were at 20,461 units, as compared to 19,709 units in the corresponding month last year.

However, sales of compact cars, including WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire TourS were lower at 45,577 units last month, as against 61,956 units in August 2020.

Mid-size sedan Ciaz clocked sales of 2,146 units, as against 1,223 units in the year-ago month.

Utility Vehicles sales, consisting of Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6 and Gypsy were higher at 24,337 units as compared to 21,030 units in the same month last year, MSIL said.

Sales of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,588 units, as against 2,292 units in August 2020, it added.

MSIL said its exports in August this year stood at 20,619 units, as compared to 7,920 units in the year-ago month. 

