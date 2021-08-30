Maruti Suzuki cars to be more expensive from September

Maruti Suzuki cars to be priced higher from September: Here's why

It did not say which models and by how much it would hike the prices

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 30 2021, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 11:48 ist
Many automobile manufacturers in India, including Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, have been hit by the current global semiconductor shortage. Credit: Reuters Photo

Maruti Suzuki India will raise prices of its vehicles across models from September 2021, the automobile major said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

"Over the past year the cost of Company's vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise," the company said.

It did not say by how much it would hike the prices.

Many automobile manufacturers in India, including Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, have been hit by the current global semiconductor shortage, amplified by lower demand for cars owing to high fuel prices and lockdowns due to Covid-19.

Automobile
Maruti Suzuki
Business News

