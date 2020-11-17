Maruti Suzuki Ertiga crosses 5.5 lakh units sales mark

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga crosses 5.5 lakh units sales mark

Powered by a 1.5L K-series petrol engine, the next-gen Ertiga is equipped with Smart Hybrid

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 17 2020, 17:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 17:45 ist
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Credit: DH

Auto major Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said its next-gen Ertiga multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), has crossed 5.5 lakh cumulative sales milestone since its launch in November 2018.

Powered by a 1.5L K-series petrol engine, the next-gen Ertiga is equipped with Smart Hybrid and automatic transmission technology. It also has a factory-fitted S-CNG option.

"The remarkable milestone of 5.5 lakh sales is a testimony of its success," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

MSI had introduced the Ertiga model for the first time in India in April 2012 and became the highest-selling MPV with 20 per cent repeat customers.

"While making a purchase decision, customers often cross-consider MPVs with UVs. Despite being cross-considered with top-selling UVs in the country, Ertiga has dominated the market and increased its market share in the segment," Srivastava added.

