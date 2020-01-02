Maruti Suzuki, M&M post rise in Dec sales

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday reported rise in their domestic sales in December, even as Hyundai and Toyota posted negative growth.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said its domestic sales were at 1,24,375 units in December as against 1,21,479 units in the same month a year ago, registering a growth of 2.4%.

The company said its compact segment comprising New WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire recorded sales of 65,673 units last month as compared to 51,346 units in December 2018, a growth of 27.9%.

However, the mini segment comprising Alto, S-Presso and Old WagonR witnessed a decline of 13.6% at 23,883 units as compared to 27,649 units in December 2018.

Mahindra & Mahindra also posted domestic sales of 37,081 units in December as compared to 36,690 units in the same month previous year, up 1%.

“Our performance in the month of December is as per year-end sales outlook and currently we are also comfortable with our overall stock levels,” M&M Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division Veejay Ram Nakra said.

Hyundai said its domestic sales were at 37,953 units in December 2019 as compared to 42,093 units in the same month previous year, down 9.8%. Domestic sales last year were at 510,260 units as against 550,002 units in 2018, a decline of 7.2%, it added.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s domestic sales in December 2019 stood at 6,544 units as compared to 11,836 units in the same month in 2018, down 45%. The company said its domestic sales in 2019, stood at 1,26,701 units in 2019 as compared to 1,51,480 units in 2018, down 16.36%, the company said.

“We are happy that there has been a continued positive retail sales momentum despite the overall slowdown in the industry. We currently don’t cater to the entire market with our products, although the segments we represent have shown de-growth of around 22%, yet our de-growth as compared to the segment has been much lesser,” Toyota Kirloskar Motor Senior Vice President, Sales and Service Naveen Soni said MG Motor India reported retail sales of 3,021 units.

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Wednesday reported a 36% decline in domestic sales at 8,412 units.

The company had sold 13,139 units in domestic market in December 2018, HCIL said in a statement. Exports stood at 197 units last month, it added.