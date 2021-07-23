Maruti Suzuki Nexa network completes six years

Maruti Suzuki Nexa network completes six years with cumulative sales of 14 lakh units

Nexa has attracted first-time buyers, which makes up to nearly 70 per cent of its total sales

Maruti Suzuki. Credit: Reuters Photo

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said its premium sales network Nexa has crossed 14 lakh sales milestone in six years of coming into existence.

With the first showroom in 2015, Nexa has touched the imagination of young and aspirational customers and the testimony to this is that nearly half of the customers are under 35 years of age, the auto major said.

Nexa has attracted first-time buyers, which makes up to nearly 70 per cent of its total sales, it added.

MSI currently has over 380 Nexa outlets spread across about 234 cities in the country.

"Driven by innovation, Nexa marks the first initiative by an automobile company to go beyond selling cars and create new formats of car buying experiences," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

With over 380 showrooms across the country, the premium sales network has helped the company attract a new set of customers who were earlier not considering a Maruti Suzuki vehicle, he added.

"The milestone of six years and 1.4 million customers is a testimony of the trust that our customers have shown us, over the years," Srivastava noted.

MSI sells various models -- Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross and XL6 from the Nexa network while the others like Alto and Vitara Brezza are retailed through its Arena outlets.

