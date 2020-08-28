Maruti Suzuki partners Myles Automotive to expand vehicle subscription service

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday announced partnership with Myles Automotive Technologies to expand its vehicle subscription service for individual customers under 'Maruti Suzuki Subscribe' brand in Hyderabad and Pune as a pilot project.

In July this year, the company had tied up with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, to launch the subscription service as a pilot in Gurugram and Bengaluru.

Through the partnership with Myles Automotive Technologies, customers will pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting at Rs 17,600 for Swift Lxi in Pune and Rs 18,350 in Hyderabad (including taxes) with no down payment, the company said in a statement.

The subscription service offers many features such as zero-down payment, complete car maintenance, insurance, 24x7 roadside support and no resale risk.

Myles will take care of vehicle maintenance, insurance coverage and road side assistance through Maruti Suzuki's dealer channel.

"Once the subscription tenure is over, the customer can also avail buyback option," it added.

Under the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, customers can choose to subscribe a new Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and a new Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from NEXA for a period of 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42 and 48 months, the company said.

"In the changed business dynamics, many customers want to shift from public transport and shared mobility solutions to personal cars. They want mobility solutions that are easy on pocket and do not involve long-term financial commitments. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe addresses these changing needs of customers," Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

He further said, "we are confident that our new offering will introduce many new customers to the brand. It will also be embraced by the millennial, who frequently look at upgrading to the latest cars with flexible tenure options as low as 12 months."

Myles Automotive Technologies Founder & CEO Sakshi Vij said "we have always believed in the power of partnership in fulfilling our mission of easier vehicle ownership solutions in the Indian market."