Maruti Suzuki Q3 profit falls 48% on chip crunch woes

Maruti Suzuki Q3 profit falls 48% on chip crunch woes, high input costs

The company reported a profit of Rs 1,011 crore for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with Rs 1,941 crore a year earlier

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 25 2022, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 14:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

India's top car maker Maruti Suzuki posted a bigger-than-expected 48% drop in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as a global chip shortage slowed production and high raw material costs squeezed margins.

Car makers, which closed plants or operated at reduced capacities during the height of the pandemic, have found themselves competing against the consumer electronics industry for chips which are a critical component in electronic devices.

"Production was constrained by a global shortage in the supply of electronic components because of which an estimated 90,000 units could not be produced," Maruti, majority owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, said in a statement.

Read | Labour shortages could be next big chip supply problem

Demand, however, was strong, and the carmaker said it had more than 2,40,000 pending customer orders at the end of the third quarter.

Raw material prices and shipping costs have also spiked due to supply chain disruptions, squeezing profit margins at companies looking to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Car makers have attempted to pass on some of these costs to customers to cushion the blow. Maruti hiked prices at least four times last year.

Maruti, which sells every second car in India, said unit sales fell to 4,30,668 vehicles from 4,95,897 cars a year earlier.

Profit came in at Rs 1,011 crore ($135.43 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with Rs 1,941 crore a year earlier. Analysts had expected Rs 1,058 crore.

Total revenue from operations fell 1% to Rs 23,246 crore.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maruti Suzuki India
quarterly earnings
Automobile
business

What's Brewing

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

The misplaced concern on duties

The misplaced concern on duties

When social media is a full-time job

When social media is a full-time job

What should your resume contain?

What should your resume contain?

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

 