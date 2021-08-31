Maruti Suzuki sees production slump on chip shortage

Maruti Suzuki sees production slump on chip shortage

Car makers across the world have been hit by multiple semiconductor supply chain disruptions during the pandemic

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 31 2021, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 17:20 ist
Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's top car maker Maruti Suzuki expects production at its plants in the states of Haryana and Gujarat to be impacted in September due to a shortage of semiconductors, it said on Tuesday.

Total production volume across both locations could be around 40% of normal output, it said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Semiconductor shortage may be big opportunity for domestic auto component companies, says SIAM chief

Car makers across the world have been hit by multiple semiconductor supply chain disruptions during the pandemic and face stiff competition from the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip deliveries.

Maruti Suzuki
semiconductor
Business News
chips

