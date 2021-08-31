Maruti Suzuki sees production slump on chip shortage

India's top car maker Maruti Suzuki expects production at its plants in the states of Haryana and Gujarat to be impacted in September due to a shortage of semiconductors, it said on Tuesday.
Total production volume across both locations could be around 40% of normal output, it said in a regulatory filing.
Car makers across the world have been hit by multiple semiconductor supply chain disruptions during the pandemic and face stiff competition from the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip deliveries.
