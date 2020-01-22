Maruti Suzuki sells 5,00,000 BS-VI-compliant cars ahead of April 1 deadline

India's largest passenger car-maker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has clocked cumulative sales of 500,000 BS-VI-compliant vehicles in the mass cars category ahead of the mandated timeline of April 1, 2020. MSIL is now offering 10 models with BS-VI-compliant petrol engines, the company said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki introduced its first petrol car with BS-VI engine in April 2019, a full year in advance from the mandatory deadline. The complete range of Maruti Suzuki's BS-VI-compliant petrol models now includes cars such as Alto, Eeco, S-PRESSO, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ertiga and XL6. These cars contribute nearly 75% of the company’s petrol volumes.

Effective April 2020, when the mandatory emission norms get implemented, Indian automakers will only be able to sell BS-VI-complaint vehicles.

Commenting on the achievement, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL said, “We thank our customers for being early adopters of BS-VI technology in our mass offerings. This achievement reaffirms the growth potential of new engines and technologies in India. Early introduction of the BS-Vi-compliant engine in our popular models represents our commitment to the government’s vision for a clean and green environment.”