Maruti Suzuki showcases concept Futuro-e

Maruti Suzuki has given a sneak peek of an electric concept SUV-coupe combination that it will reveal at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida next month. Maruti has named it Futuro-e.

Introducing Concept Futuro-e to the customers, CV Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Concept Futuro-e resonates Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to create exciting designs for the next generation. Offering a sneak peek into the future of design, Concept Futuro-e represents Maruti Suzuki’s vision for the Indian automobile market.

“Pegged as an Indian car with global sensibilities, Concept Futuro-e takes into consideration the evolving desires of the country’s aspirational youth. The concept tastefully draws inspiration from geo-organic structural forms occurring in nature. Its beauty is evident from its simplicity and magnificent detailing," he said.

He further added that, “The design of Concept Futuro-e is a fascinating fusion of a coupe with a SUV. It is a significant departure from the mainstream SUV architecture and is expected to raise the design bar of utility vehicles in India.”

The concept design has a distinctive coupe silhouette and bold proportions. It will have exclusively crafted details complimented by a unique paint finish accentuated with dramatic light interplay creating a strong sense of visual movement around the car. There is also a futuristic light signature in the front and rear.