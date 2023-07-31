Maruti Suzuki to buy Suzuki Motor’s Gujarat plant for EV production

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Monday said it will acquire its Japanese parent Suzuki Motor Corp’s Gujarat plant in order to ramp up its annual production capacity to 4 million vehicles per annum by 2030-31. The plant will be used for manufacturing of electric vehicles, an area where Maruti has lagged behind the likes of Tata Motors and Mahindra.

“The mode of acquisition including consideration to be paid to Suzuki Motor Corp shall be decided in a subsequent Board meeting,” Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

According to Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava the transaction is likely to be completed by the end of the current financial year. Briefing reporters after the board meeting, he said the electric vehicle (EV) production at Gujarat unit would now be done by Maruti Suzuki instead of Suzuki.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki India's Q1 profit more than doubles

As per the contract manufacturing agreement, Maruti Suzuki India has the option to acquire Suzuki Motor Gujarat at the book value, which is about Rs 12,755 crore.

Japanese carmaker Suzuki, which controls a majority 56.2% stake in Maruti Suzuki India, announced the Gujarat manufacturing unit in 2014, and production started in 2017. As part of the deal, all vehicles produced at the plant are supplied to Maruti Suzuki.

Last year, Suzuki announced setting up an electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility at Hansalpur in Gujarat with an investment of around Rs 7,300 crore. Bhargava said the battery plant would remain separate from the transaction. However, Maruti Suzuki India remains open to purchase the battery plant from Suzuki.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki’s net profit surged by 145% year-on-year to Rs 2,485.1 crore for the quarter ended June 2023. Net sales during the June quarter surged by 21.9% year-on-year to Rs 30,845.2 crore. Maruti Suzuki India sold 498,030 vehicles in the April-June quarter, which is 6.4% higher when compared with the same period last year.