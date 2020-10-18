Maruti Suzuki's benefits worth Rs 11k for govt workers

Maruti Suzuki unveils benefits worth Rs 11,000 for government employees

The company is seeking to boost demand with its offer after the recent cash voucher scheme

Government employees are one the biggest segment of customers for Maruti Suzuki. Credit: Reuters Photo

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday announced special offers for government employees with benefits up to Rs 11,000 over and above the ongoing festival consumer offers across its models.

The company is seeking to further boost demand with its offer after the recent leave travel concession (LTC) cash voucher scheme announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Employees and their spouses of public sector enterprises, central and state government departments including police and paramilitary personnel can avail these special offers on purchase of new vehicles from Maruti Suzuki. The discounts will vary from one model to another," the company said.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, "The government has taken several bold steps to revive consumer spending during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is our collaborative duty to support the economy and spread positive sentiments."

He further said, "With over 10 million government employees working under various central and state government departments, they are one the biggest segment of customers for Maruti Suzuki. Keeping this in mind, we have announced a special package for government employees, which will help them to drive home their favourite cars in addition to availing LTC encashment benefit."

The company said the recently announced LTC cash voucher scheme will benefit nearly 45 lakh central government and defence employees. Overall, it is expected to generate additional consumer demand of Rs 28,000 crore by March 31, 2021.

MSI said its scheme for government employees is valid for all of its passenger vehicles, including Alto, Celerio, S-Presso, Wagon-R, Eeco, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz and S-Cross which are sold from ARENA and NEXA chains.

