Maruti Suzuki WagonR crosses 30 lakh sales mark

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said its hatchback WagonR has crossed 30 lakh milestone in over two decades.

The model, which was introduced in the market in 1999, achieved 5 lakh sales mark in 2008; 20 lakh in 2017; 25 lakh in 2021 and 30 lakh milestone in 2023.

"WagonR's continued success with over 3 million cumulative sales is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of the most iconic Indian hatchbacks," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

Since its launch, WagonR has constantly evolved and risen to the pulse of changing customer preferences, he added.

The model has the highest percentage of repeat buyers as 24 per cent of its customers prefer to upgrade to a new WagonR, Srivastava said.