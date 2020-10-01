Maruti Suzuki's September sales jump 31% YoY

Maruti Suzuki India posted total sales of 1,60,442 units in September 2020 registering a growth of 30.8% over the same period the previous year.

The performance has to be seen in the context of a lower base of September 2019.

Total sales include domestic sales of 1,50,040 units and 2,568 units for other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). In addition, the company exported 7,834 units in September 2020, the company said in a statement.

With total sales of 3,93,130 units in Q2 FY21, the company registered a growth of 16.2% over the same period the previous year, on a lower base.

The company closed H1 (April-September) FY21 with total sales of 4,69,729 units, a decline of 36.6% over H1 FY20.

Maruti Suzuki's sales performance in the first half has to be seen in conjunction with Covid-19-related disruptions, the statement added.