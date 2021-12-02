Maruti to hike vehicle prices from January 2022 to offset rise in input costs

Maruti to hike vehicle prices from January 2022

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2021, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 14:52 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it is planning to increase vehicle prices from January next year to offset the impact of the rise in input costs.

The price increase would vary from model to model, the auto major said, without sharing the details.

"Over the past year, the cost of company's vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Therefore, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional costs to customers through a price hike," MSI said in a regulatory filing.

The price rise has been planned for January 2022, and the increase shall vary for different models, it added.

The company sells a range of models, starting from hatchback Alto to S-Cross SUV in the country.

