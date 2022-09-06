Matrimony company launches matchmaking app for LGBTQIA+ community in India

Aiming to serve the long-standing need of the large LGBTQIA+ community in India, Matrimony.com rolled out RainbowLuv, a matchmaking and relationship app to help them find meaningful relationships.

Over 45 gender identities, 122 orientation tags, and 48 pronouns have been included in the app, the company said in a statement.

The app aims to be an inclusive platform for queer people across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum. Gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, non-binary, asexual, aromantic, polyamorous persons or persons of any other identity can find suitable partners to meet, date and bond.

“Matrimony.com believes in empowering every individual to find a preferred partner. When it comes to serious matchmaking, the LGBTQIA+ community has been largely underserved and we wanted to provide a safe and trusted platform for them. The genesis for starting this service itself was from some of the community members who reached out to us in the past year or so," Arjun Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer of Matrimony.com said in a press statement.

According to him, after multiple discussions and workshops with the community, the service was conceived and developed.