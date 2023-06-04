Mcap of 7 of top-10 most-valued firms erodes by Rs 65,656 cr; Reliance biggest laggard

Mcap of 7 of 10 most-valued firms erodes by ₹ 65,656 cr

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 04 2023, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 12:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most-valued firms eroded by Rs 65,656.36 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit, amid a muted trend in domestic equities.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, Infosys and HDFC were the laggards, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel witnessed addition in their market valuations.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries eroded by Rs 34,910.54 crore to Rs 16,60,923.11 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation tumbled Rs 9,355.65 crore to Rs 6,55,197.93 crore and that of Infosys fell by Rs 7,739.51 crore to Rs 5,38,923.48 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS declined by Rs 7,684.01 crore to Rs 12,10,414.19 crore and that of HDFC Bank dived Rs 5,020.13 crore to Rs 8,97,722.23 crore.

ITC's valuation dipped Rs 621.4 crore to reach Rs 5,50,809.75 crore and that of HDFC went lower by Rs 325.12 crore to Rs 4,88,141.04 crore.

However, Hindustan Unilever added Rs 15,213.6 crore taking its valuation to Rs 6,38,231.22 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap jumped Rs 10,231.92 crore to Rs 4,66,263.37 crore and that of State Bank of India climbed Rs 1,204.82 crore to Rs 5,24,053.21 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the number one rank, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

