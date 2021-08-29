Mcap of 8 of top-10 domestic cos jumps by 1.90 lakh cr

Mcap of eight of top-10 most valued firms jumps over Rs 1.90 lakh cr; TCS, RIL lead gainers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 29 2021, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 12:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 1,90,032.06 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries Limited being the prominent gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex gained 795.40 points or 1.43 per cent.

Equity gauges -- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty -- hit new closing highs on Friday.

On the top ten chart, among the gainers were Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI) and Wipro. On the other hand, Infosys and HDFC were the two laggards.

The market valuation of TCS zoomed by Rs 60,183.57 crore to reach Rs 13,76,102.60 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

RIL added Rs 51,064.22 crore taking its valuation to Rs 14,11,635.50 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped Rs 19,651.18 crore to Rs 8,57,407.68 crore and Bajaj Finance gained Rs 18,518.27 crore to settle at Rs 4,20,300.85 crore.

The market capitalisation of HUL climbed Rs 14,215.01 crore to Rs 6,29,231.64 crore and that of ICICI Bank went higher by Rs 13,361.63 crore to Rs 4,84,858.91 crore.

Wipro's valuation rallied Rs 8,218.89 crore to Rs 3,47,851 crore and SBI jumped Rs 4,819.29 crore to reach Rs 3,68,006.36 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys tumbled by Rs 10,053.22 crore to Rs 7,24,701.90 crore and that of HDFC dipped Rs 738.75 crore to Rs 4,90,991.24 crore.

RIL remained the most valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI and Wipro. 

