Mcap of seven of top-10 most valued firms rises Rs 1.33 lakh crore; Reliance biggest winner

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 06 2022, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2022, 12:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,33,707.42 crore in market valuation last week amid an overall positive trend in equities, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest winner.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 990.51 points or 1.65 per cent.

Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and ITC were among the gainers, while ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bharti Airtel faced erosion from their market valuation.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 44,956.5 crore to Rs 17,53,888.92 crore.

HDFC Bank added Rs 22,139.15 crore taking its valuation to Rs 8,34,517.67 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India rallied Rs 20,526.61 crore to Rs 5,29,898.82 crore and that of TCS climbed Rs 19,521.04 crore to Rs 11,76,860.69 crore.

HDFC's mcap advanced Rs 16,156.04 crore to Rs 4,52,396.31 crore and that of ITC spurted by Rs 9,861.07 crore to Rs 4,38,538.73 crore.

The valuation of Infosys gained Rs 547.01 crore to Rs 6,37,023.14 crore.

In contrast, the mcap of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 1,518.27 crore to Rs 6,31,314.49 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever fell by Rs 1,186.55 crore to Rs 5,92,132.24 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap dipped Rs 222.53 crore to Rs 4,54,182.23 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and ITC.

